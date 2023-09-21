What happened when Canelo Alvarez fought Austin Trout? Scorecard controversy explained

Over a decade later, it's time to revisit Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to return to the ring against Jermell Charlo later this month. Ahead of his return, it feels fitting to revisit one of the biggest fights of Alvarez's career. In April 2013, he faced Austin Trout for light-middleweight gold.

The fight is one of the most important in both men's careers because of how odd it is. It's worth noting that this bout was one of only a few high-profile ones to have open scoring. After rounds four and eight, the scorecards were revealed. Unsurprisingly, the Mexican boxer was easily winning.

The issue is that Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout was an extremely competitive fight. In fact, 'No Doubt' seemingly got the better of the early rounds. It was only a knockdown in the seventh round from Alvarez that caused the tide to turn. From there, he was getting better of his opponent.

However, that wasn't in alignment with the judges' views of the fight. Judge Stanley Christodoulou scored the bout an insane 118-109. Judges Oren Shellenberger and Rey Danseco had more reasonable scores at 116-111, and 115-112.

All in all, some fans even had Austin Trout winning on that night in April 2013. However, not only did he not get the nod, according to the judges, it wasn't even close at any point. It was just another example of judging not aligning with fans' perspective in a high-profile fight.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout: Was there ever a rematch?

Unfortunately, Canelo Alvarez vs. Austin Trout 2 failed to come to fruition.

While there was controversy in the judging of this April 2013 bout, there was no reason to have a rematch. Well, Alvarez didn't have a reason to pursue one, and Trout didn't have a contractual stipulation that he could activate to make it happen.

In fact, this was the fight that directly led to Canelo Alvarez getting the nod to face Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' decided to face the Mexican superstar following his win over Austin Trout, booking a catchweight bout in Las Vegas for that September.

There, the boxing legend handed Alvarez the first loss of his career. While he would learn from the experience, one has to imagine if the high-profile fight never happens if he defeats Trout.

Although, that will just have to remain another what-if in the Mexican boxer's career.