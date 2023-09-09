What is Canelo Alvarez's greatest career win? Jermell Charlo gives his take

Jermell Charlo believes Canelo Alvarez has a lot of great wins, but one stands above the rest.

'Iron Man' is slated to return to the ring later this month against the Mexican superstar. For Charlo, the fight will be a major one, as he heads up two weight classes to face Alvarez. For his part, the super-middleweight champion last defeated John Ryder in May.

While a great win, there were far better ones in the history of Alvarez's career. In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Charlo was asked about his opponent and his previous successes. In the interview, he was asked who his best victory was.

There, Jermell Charlo praised Canelo Alvarez's 2019 win over Sergey Kovalev. In late 2019, the Mexican boxer decided to move all the way up to light-heavyweight to face 'The Crusher'. The reigning WBO champion suffered a highlight reel knockout loss that night.

While the Mexican boxer has a lot of great wins, Charlo believes that's the best one so far. In the interview with BoxingScene, he stated:

“Kovalev was a really good win. He was much bigger than him, stronger. He annihilated him. So Kovalev was a really really good win I consider for Canelo."

Canelo Alvarez discusses potential dream fight with Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Jermell Charlo later this month, but all the talk has been about Terence Crawford.

'Bud' successfully defeated Errol Spence Jr. earlier this summer, becoming a two-weight undisputed champion. As the only male in boxing history to accomplish that feat, he let it known that he wasn't done there. Recently, he called out the winner of Alvarez vs. Charlo.

Despite the fact that he'd be heading up three weight classes, Crawford is excited for the potential move. In recent interviews, he's opined that a potential boxing match with Alvarez would be the biggest event in the sport's history.

While that's up for debate, both men's interest in the matchup isn't. In a recent interview, Canelo Alvarez was asked about the potential fight. Speaking with TMZ Sports, he showed interest, while also firing off a shot about Crawford's resume.

He stated:

"No, look, like I always said, I respect Terence Crawford. He's a very talented fighter but he just won one big fight. If you see his record, he just beat one good fighter in Errol Spence. Other than that, I don't think he's beaten other great fighters like Spence."