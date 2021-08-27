How many rounds is Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will collide in a potential eight-round bout on Sunday, August 29, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Just like any other pro-boxing match, each round will consist of three minutes with a minute-long interval between each frame.

Paul will look to keep his pro-boxing record unblemished as he welcomes the former UFC welterweight champion into the squared circle. Woodley, meanwhile, will be making his pro-boxing debut after spending over eight years fighting in the octagon.

While logic dictates that the eight-round format should favor Paul, it's actually Woodley who has more experience going into the deep waters of a fight. Throughout his career, Paul hasn't gone the distance yet, with all three of his professional fights ending via knockout in the first couple of rounds.

Paul's made quick work of fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his debut fight, finishing his opponent off in the first round. Meanwhile, Paul knocked out retired NBA guard Nate Robinson in their November 2020 showdown. Paul's KO streak continued when he fought former UFC welterweight and Woodley's friend Ben Askren in April.

Meanwhile, Woodley will be looking for redemption after suffering a string of losses on his way out of the UFC. 'The Chosen One' went 0-4 in his last four fights after dropping the welterweight title to current champ Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley gets personal

Based on their interviews and interactions together, it's safe to assume that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley do not like each other. However, another wrinkle has been added to the rivalry after Paul's teammate made comments that Woodley and his family found disrespectful.

DCut, a member of Jake Paul's crew, engaged in a heated back-and-forth with Tyron Woodley's mother, Deborah, during a press event. The former UFC welterweight champ didn't take to kindly to DCut's comments and confronted him, causing commotion.

Tyron Woodley’s sister going after Jake Paul’s crew for talking about his mom #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/WBTnP3vGzJ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 26, 2021

Speaking to reporters after the press conference, Tyron Woodley reflected upon what took place. Woodley said:

"At the end of the day, they (Jake Paul's camp) didn't like what I said which was the truth, so they started going back-and-forth (with my mother)... But what you're not willing to do is fu***** talk to my mother in any type of way. I don't give a f*** if you're a wh**e, I don't care if you kill my friend, I'm never gonna speak on somebody's mama. Never gonna have no conversation with her. Disrespect off the top."

