It will be a landmark night for Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team as UFC 311 features multiple fighters from the Dagestani squad in pivotal bouts. The former undefeated UFC lightweight champion has transitioned seamlessly to the role of a coach, carrying forward the legacy of his late father, Abdulmanap.

Known for their dominance in MMA, UFC 311 is a defining moment for Team Khabib, with two title fights and a rising contender taking center stage under the guidance of 'The Eagle'. Let's take a look at all the fighters from the Dagestani team who will compete on Jan. 18 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California:

How many Team Khabib Nurmagomedov fighters will be in action at UFC 311?

The action begins with flyweight contender Tagir Ulanbekov, who will face unbeaten prospect Clayton Carpenter. Ulanbekov, ranked No. 11 in the division, has shown consistent growth with back-to-back submission victories, and a win here could propel him further up the rankings.

Nurmagomedov will take a brief rest after Ulanbekov’s fight while he waits for his cousin Umar's moment to grab the biggest win of his career so far. 'Young Eagle' will compete for the bantamweight championship in the co-main event against Merab Dvalishvili. Undefeated in his career, Umar faces a formidable test in reigning champion Dvalishvili. With elite grappling and striking, this matchup could cement Umar as a future star of the division.

The night concludes with the main event featuring Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight belt against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch. Makhachev, riding a 14-fight win streak, aims to surpass Khabib’s record for most title defenses in the division while solidifying his pound-for-pound supremacy.

Speaking about the monumental event for his team in an interview with UFC, Nurmagomedov said:

“A couple days ago, we was talking with Islam and Tagir and we’re like, it’s been 18 years we’ve traveled together and fight together in other amateur sports, then we moved to professionals and so many training camps together. It’s something amazing. I don’t think people realize how close, I don’t think people realize how many years we spent together.”

Check out Nurmagomedov's comments below (5:00):

Khabib Nurmagomedov highlights importance of fighting experience in coaching

As Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to corner his teammates at UFC 311, he shed light on how his experience as a fighter shapes his coaching.

Having endured the grind of weight cuts, fight weeks, and title defenses, 'The Eagle' understands the mental and physical toll fighters face. This perspective enables him to guide his teammates better. For him, coaching is primarily about sharing knowledge earned through years in the octagon.

Shedding light on the mindset in an interview with UFC, Nurmagomedov said:

"I learn a lot from fighting by myself. I was inside [the octagon], I know what is cutting weight, I know what is fight week, I know a couple weeks before the fight how the fighter is feeling, the day before the fight, fight night what they’re feeling. Everything I learned from these great coaches, I have too much knowledge to be away from these guys. I have to be here, I have to share this knowledge.”

