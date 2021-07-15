How many times has Conor McGregor been knocked out?

Triumph or ruin, Conor McGregor has always found his way to the headlines; fans can never get enough of the sweet-talking talisman of the Irish population. 'The Notorious' has suffered KO/TKO losses only twice in his career, and incidentally, both have come at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor has recently suffered more ruin than he has celebrated triumphs. Yet, while fans are often ruthless in forsaking athletes in the face of adversity, the Irishman has accrued a legion of loyal fans who will endure as long as he does.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

In the aftermath of his recent loss at UFC 264, Conor McGregor's position among the cream of the crop has started fading. The Irishman suffered a broken tibia in the dying seconds of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Referee Herb Dean called a stop to the contest between rounds one and two, declaring Poirier the winner by TKO via doctor's stoppage.

McGregor has been medically suspended from competing until 2022 and large factions of the MMA faithful have suggested retirement instead of a return.

Dustin Poirier is Conor McGregor's kryptonite

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier initially butt heads in 2014, and it is interesting to note that their UFC 178 scrap ended in a KO/TKO as well. However, it was Conor McGregor who was victorious in their first bout. Little did they know that this fight was the foundation stone for creating one of the most intense feuds in UFC history.

Fast forward to 2021, Dustin Poirier opted to take on Conor McGregor after having fought his way to the top of the food chain. Recording a humiliating KO/TKO win, Dustin Poirier put the Irish powerhouse to sleep in the second round at UFC 257.

UFC 178 ➡️ McGregor por KO

UFC 257 ➡️ Poirier por KO #UFC264 ➡️ ❓



Este sábado, en español, aquí 👉 https://t.co/WPi1jX2t94 pic.twitter.com/IzZJQCeM2G — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) July 10, 2021

Having suffered the first KO loss of his career, Conor McGregor set off on a quest to goad 'Diamond' into setting up a trilogy fight. The lightweight kingpins clashed for the second time in seven months, headlining the card at UFC 264. However, the result remained unchanged as Dustin Poirier emerged victorious yet again.

Although many questioned the legitimacy of the Louisiana native's win, it was clear to see that Poirier was the better fighter. All three judges scored the round for 'Diamond,' with two judges deeming his dominance worthy of a 10-8.

The Irish southpaw started lobbying for a rematch immediately after the contest. Considering the massive PPV numbers their fights have done, it wouldn't be a surprise if fans got a fourth installment of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in 2022.

