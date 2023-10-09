How many times has Dillon Danis been submitted in jiu-jitsu competitions? 

Infamous in MMA circles for his persona as an online troll and the bizarre callouts of fighters clearly out of his league, Dillon Danis' real claim to fame is his close association with UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

'El Jefe' first slid into the Irisman's circle when McGregor's team roped him in to help the Dubliner improve his ground game for his rematch against Nate Diaz.

Danis is a highly accomplished jiu-jitsu athlete, having won the 2016 IBJJF Pan Championship No-Gi and IBJJF New York Spring Open titles in addition to the 2015 IBJJF Boca Raton Open.

Despite his enviable achievements, the 30-year-old holds a modest 18-16 grappling record.

However, he has been submitted only once in his career. The submission loss came in his first pro-grappling bout against world-renowned grappler Garry Tonon via a heel hook.

Watch Garry Tonon submit Dillon Danis below:

As per Flo Grappling, Danis last competed in jiu-jitsu in his 2017 loss to Mahamed Aly at the ADCC world championship.

In 2018, 'El Jefe' switched to MMA as he signed with Bellator, where he is currently undefeated with a record of 2-0. Despite his stellar run in mixed martial arts, constant injuries have prevented him from reaching his true potential.

Dillon Danis will make his long-awaited comeback to combat sports on Saturday, October 14, in a boxing match against YouTuber turned celebrity boxing superstar Logan Paul.

When Dillon Danis got submitted by a security guard

Although Dillon Danis is a talented jiu-jitsu practitioner and an ADCC world champion, his jiu-jitsu skills failed him when he locked horns with a security guard on the streets.

The incident unfolded in 2021 when he was refused entry into the Beach Comber Bar and Grill in New Jersey due to a lack of proper identification on him.

A security guard named Chance refused to relent to Danis' incessant effort to get inside and ultimately had to put him in a rear naked choke submission hold after 'El Jefe' tried to throw a punch.

Watch Dillon Danis getting submitted below:

However, Danis has since claimed that he was suffering from a leg injury while the incident occurred.

Furthermore, in a segment of the FLAGARANT podcast, the MMA fighter elaborated that he didn't fight back since the cop showed up just as the unpleasantries started and had asked him to stop resisting.

Catch Dillon Dani's comments below: