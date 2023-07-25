How many times has the UFC light heavyweight champion changed hands post Jon Jones' divisional exit? All you need to know 

The UFC light heavyweight division is in crisis. Jamahal Hill, the most recent champion in the weight class, vacated the title on July 14 after sustaining a severe injury to his Achilles tendon from playing basketball. The incident marks one of several in the division ever since Jon Jones' departure.

There has been a lack of stability, and the UFC light heavyweight title now sits vacant yet again. After defeating Dominick Reyes via controversial decision to defend the title back in early 2020, Jon Jones stunned the MMA world by announcing by his decision to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight title.

With the title vacant, it was up for grabs, and Dominick Reyes sought to right the wrong of a loss that many thought a robbery. Thus, he was booked to face Jan Błachowicz, a heavy-handed Polish striker, at UFC 253 for the title. The result left the entire division in shock, as Błachowicz won via second-round TKO.

After being enthroned as Poland's first-ever male UFC champion, he was tasked with testing the legendary Polish power against the then undefeated Israel Adesanya. The middleweight king was attempting to immortalize himself as a simultaneous two-division champion.

Adesanya's plans were thwarted at UFC 259, however, as he lost to Błachowicz via unanimous decision. Unfortunately, the Polish power-puncher's reign was short-lived, as he lost the title to Glover Teixeira via rear-naked choke his subsequent bout at UFC 267.

Though Brazilian captured the title, he failed to defend it, losing it to striking buzzsaw Jiří Procházka, also via rear-naked choke, in 2021's Fight of the Year at UFC 275. But like Teixeira before him, the Czech samurai also failed to defend his title, as a severe shoulder injury forced him to vacate the title.

This forced the promotion to shelve their plans for a rematch, instead booking Glover Teixeira for a bout with the then streaking Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian wasn't keen on facing a foe he hadn't prepared for, so he was replaced by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282.

Thus, neither man who was originally scheduled for UFC 282 took part in the main event. To add the misfortune, the fight between Błachowicz and Ankalaev ended in a controversial draw, meaning that the UFC light heavyweight title was still vacant. The promotion scrambled to crown a new champion in the very next PPV.

Glover Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill. After a convincing, but hard-fought five rounds, 'Sweet Dreams' was crowned the new champion. But, just like the champions before him, he never defended the title, vacating it after sustaining an injury, bringing the number of title changes since Jon Jones' exit up to three.