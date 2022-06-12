"No f*****g way!" - Watch Dana White lose his mind as Jiri Prochazka taps out Glover Teixeira with half a minute remaining

Dana White was not in attendance for the main event bout between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 in Singapore. However, the UFC president kept up with the action stateside and made sure to offer his reaction to the surprise ending.

Taking to Instagram, White shared his live reaction to Prochazka's fifth-round submission win over the Brazilian. Judging by the clip, it appears that the UFC boss was as shocked as anyone with how the championship bout concluded. White can be heard saying:

"He tapped? No way! No f*****g way!"

Watch Dana White react to Jiri Prochazka's UFC 275 win over Glover Teixeira below:

Teixeira and Prochazka delivered an instant classic at UFC 275 in Singapore. The pair showcased a beautiful mix of striking and elite-level grappling before the Czech fighter finally pulled off the submission win in the final 30 seconds of the fifth round.

Jiri Prochazka on his next opponent after UFC 275 win

Jiri Prochazka was in his third UFC fight when he dethroned Glover Teixeira to capture the UFC light heavyweight gold at UFC 275. The 29-year-old also became the first UFC champion from the Czech Republic with his impressive victory. The champion now hopes to return as a better fighter and is willing to take on anyone that comes his way.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 275 post-fight press conference, Prochazka revealed that he is open to fighting both Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz in his first title defense. Here's what the champion said:

"Doesn't matter if it will be Glover [Teixeira[ or Jan [Blachowicz]. For me, it doesn't matter. For the next fight, I swear I will be another fighter, not like that. That was not [a] good performance."

Catch Prochazka's full interaction with the media at the UFC 275 post-fight presser below:

Prochazka registered his 13th consecutive win with his most recent performance at UFC 275. This was also the first time in his career that a fight has gone beyond three rounds.

Meanwhile, Teixeira, who was making his first title defense, was handed his first defeat since going on a six-fight win streak. After the loss, the 42-year-old Brazilian vowed to continue to fight.

