How many UFC title fights will take place this month, March 2021?

UFC fans are in for a March stacked with title fights as five belts up for grabs in a month. This is the highest number of title fights to be scheduled for a month in the promotion's history. The two pay-per-view cards for the month have five title matchups between them and six UFC champions competing.

With three title fights a night, UFC 259 has an edge over almost every event in the promotion's history. In the main event for the night, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in a bid to become the fifth simultaneous two-division champion. The number 3 ranked pound-for-pound men's fighter in the world, Israel Adesanya is expected to put on a sublime display and outstrike Jan Blachowicz. However, the light heavyweight champion has been known to pull off multiple upsets with the 'Legendary Polish Power' and might do the same come fight night.

In the co-main event for the night, Amanda Nunes will look to continue her reign as one of the most dominant forces in MMA when she faces former Invicta FC women's featherweight champion, Megan Anderson. UFC 259 has yet another title matchup to offer as Petr Yan puts his bantamweight title on the line against Aljamain Sterling. With Yan's insane striking and Sterling's 'Funky' grappling, this will be a stylistically intriguing matchup.

In the second pay-per-view for the month, Stipe Miocic will look to defend his title against Francis Ngannou for the second time at UFC 260. This headliner bears larger consequences with Jon Jones' return on the horizon. The co-main event will be yet another clash of styles, as former title challenger Brian Ortega faces featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

A title fight between two champions

Jan Blachowicz will face one of the most elite strikers of his generation for his first title defense in the main event at UFC 259. This will be the second clash of champions in the promotion's history since T.J. Dillashaw challenged Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title. 'The Last Stylebender' will test his undefeated record against Jan Blachowicz at 205 lbs, which is 20 pounds heavier than his usual fighting weight.