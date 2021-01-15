How much does the average UFC fighter make if he's not Conor McGregor?

As of 2020, 36 percent of the fighters in the UFC who are relatively unknown, reportedly earn less than $45,000, according to The MMA Manifesto. As long as the fighter is not Conor McGregor, his or her fighting salary could be as low as $9,500.

Cole Williams was the lowest-earning fighter in the UFC in 2020, whose fight against Jason Witt at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva earned him $9,500, according to the figures released by The MMA Manifesto. McGregor, on the other hand, accumulated a massive $3 million, as just his fighting salary at UFC 246. The Irishman's overall income for fighting Donald Cerrone could presumably be far more than $3 million once the pay-per-view and gate revenues were factored in.

The average salary of a UFC fighter last year stood at $147,965, because the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya and other notable fighters pocketed far more money than an ordinary competitor in the UFC.

Below is the graphical representation reflecting how much money UFC fighters made in 2020.

Figures courtesy: The MMA Manifesto

However, it must be noted that there are several factors which determine a particular fighter's pay scale. For example, popularity and fight record. Fighters who are making their debut in the promotion without a credible fighting record are likely to earn significantly lesser as compared to the top fighters.

Most fighters in the UFC will most certainly rely on fight of the night and performance of the night accolades to hit a jackpot. Either award can help them bag a bonus of $50,000.

Which UFC fighter made the most money in 2020?

Khabib Nurmagomedov apparently made $6,090,000 from his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Conor McGregor and Junior Dos Santos are at second and third position, making $3,060,0003 and $1,560,000 respectively.

Barring the fighting salary, and taking overall income into account, McGregor unsurprisingly towers above other UFC fighters. The Notorious found himself at No.16 on Forbers' list of highest-paid athletes in the world, making him the richest MMA fighter in 2020 - despite just fighting once.

In the UFC, as far as highest-paid athletes of all time are concerned, McGregor sits well above anyone else, and is followed by Michael Bisping, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Mark Hunt, according to The Street.