“How much would it cost for a jar of your spit” - UFC ring girl's post triggers a swarm of thirsty comments from MMA fans

The inclusion of UFC ring girls is an integral part of the brand's identity, contributing to the overall allure and prestige of their events. These women embody impeccable standards of beauty and grace, adding an extra touch of glamour and excitement to each fight.

However, a recent social media post by veteran UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer triggered a flurry of overly enthusiastic comments from ardent MMA fans:

Image Courtesy: @brittneypalmer on Instagram

Is UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer an artist?

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer has solidified her status as one of the most prominent figures in the octagon girl lineup.

Frequently seen at pay-per-view events alongside other iconic figures like Arianny Celeste, Camila Oliveira, Chrissy Blair, and Carly Baker, Palmer's presence adds an extra touch of glamour to the UFC stage.

Palmer's accomplishments as a ring girl and model are impressive, as evidenced by her four-time winner of the prestigious 'Ringcard Girl of the Year' award at the World MMA Awards (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022). Beyond her involvement in the fighting world, she has graced the pages of renowned fashion magazines and even made a notable appearance on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012.

Interestingly, Palmer's journey took an unexpected turn after enduring a tragic incident. Following a car accident that left her bedridden for an extended period, she found solace and inspiration in art. Immersed in painting and visual art during her recovery, she later pursued her passion by studying art history and classic portraiture at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Brittney Palmer's artistic talents flourished, leading to numerous exhibitions of her work in prominent cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Hong Kong, and Milan. Beyond her artistic success, she has also utilized her talent to make a difference through philanthropic endeavors. Through her paintings, she has raised over $100,000 in charitable donations

