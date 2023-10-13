How much is Dillon Danis getting paid to fight Logan Paul? Estimated payout reported

Dillon Danis is a day away from taking part in the biggest fight of his career. However, it will not be on the familiar mats of the no-gi grappling world, nor will it take place inside a Bellator cage. Instead, this Saturday plays host to Danis' boxing debut, as he co-headlines MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.

His opponent will be Logan Paul, a social media influencer who has quickly become Dillon Danis' most personal nemesis. The bout is expected to be his most lucrative ever. But just how much will Danis earn in his first bout since 2019? Unfortunately, there's no exact figure.

However, Dillon Danis did touch on how much he'll earn during an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST. While he remained vague, he claimed that he would earn more than most of the fighters on the UFC roster, which he recently expressed an interest in joining.

His words were (at 17:36 minutes) as follows:

"I'm making more than anyone in the UFC besides Izzy, Conor and maybe Islam."

According to the former Bellator fighter, only his close friend and teammate Conor McGregor, former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and possibly reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev are earning more than he will for fighting Logan Paul.

If he isn't inflating his numbers, then he'll potentially earn more than even UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones, with whom he has an ongoing feud. If true, Danis will certainly earn in a seven-figure region for his efforts tomorrow.

Why hasn't Dillon Danis fought since 2019?

Despite how often he disparages other fighters on social media, Dillon Danis has not taken part in any combat sports bout since 2019.

The initial reason for his absence from active competition was due to a catastrophic knee injury that required multiple surgeries after his body rejected ligaments from a cadaver.

However, since then, it appears that Danis' decision to refrain from fighting was due to disinterest. Although he did blame Scott Coker and Bellator for failing to book him in a return fight, as he claimed he frequently reached out to the promotion regarding a bout.

It appears that a combination of injuries and failed negotiations have been responsible for Danis' lengthy absence.