How much do Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in San Francisco

The cost of Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida tickets can be found below.

On Saturday night in San Francisco, Devin Haney and Regis Prograis will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card. The bout will be Haney's first up at super lightweight as he attempts to defeat his foe 'Rougarou'.

In addition to the super lightweight title clash, there are multiple great bouts on the undercard. One of them is the return of 'The Blonde Bomber'. Bridges has been out of action since a knockout win over Shannon O'Connell in December. While first scheduled to face Avril Mathie, she will now face short-notice replacement Yoshida.

The Japanese boxer is fresh off a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Shurretta Metcalf last month. That defeat put Yoshida at 2-3 in her last five bouts. Now, she will return on short notice to face Bridges for IBF bantamweight gold.

For those looking to attend the card, Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida tickets are still available. As of now, there's a lot of seating available, although most are near the cheaper end of options. In terms of price range, tickets start at $57.50 and go all the way up to $3,200.

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida tickets: Who else is fighting?

Those looking to buy Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida tickets should know who else they'll be seeing on fight night.

Obviously, the DAZN main event between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis is the main draw. 'The Dream' is one of the fastest-rising young stars in the sport, and is looking to become a two-weight division with a win.

Furthermore, he's already revealed plans to potentially move up in weight for a third weight class if he wins. While the main event is the main focus, there's a great amount of talent, including the return of 'The Blonde Bomber'.

For those looking to buy tickets to watch the return of Ebanie Bridges, they should be aware of other undercard bouts as well. In the co-main event, contenders Liam Paro and Montana Love will clash in a 12-round bout.

Meanwhile, the rising Andy Cruz will return for a ten-round lightweight clash against Jovanni Straffon. Beyond that, the hard-hitting Beatriz Ferreira will be making her return against Destiny Jones as well.

Lastly, Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera and Shamar Canal vs. Jose Antonio Meza help round out the pay-per-view card. While there's a lot of gold on the line this Saturday, the entire event should be fun.