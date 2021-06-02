"How much esteem do you hold that title?" - Israel Adesanya's coach comments on Robert Whittaker refusing to fight for the title on short notice

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman has given his take on Robert Whittaker's decision not to accept a title rematch on short notice.

Bareman shared his experience with his fighters, who in the past have been willing to stay in America to continue their training camp.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Bareman spoke about how his fighters have had to stay away from home in order to avoid quarantine and continue their training in the US.

"My previous experiences with my fighters have been stopped by COVID or whatever, our first reaction has been, 'Let's just not go home. Let's just stay in America, do our camp in America.' And we've put preparations in place. That's hasn't had to happen, thankfully because for another reason we couldn't get the fight for previous weeks after that but you know, I'm talking about guys that were not even fighting for a rank. Guys with kids, guys with everything, willing to stay in America so they didn't have to come back and do quarantine and they could keep training."

Israel Adesanya's coach further added that some of these fighters under him were not even fighting for a belt and were simply competing for honor.

Bareman added that most of these guys didn't even get paid anywhere near the amount they should be receiving for going through such difficult training camps.

"Not fighting for a belt, they're just fighting for honor and to get themselves up, willing to sacrifice everything for a fight that's paying them nothing nearly enough. Nowhere near the amount of money that a total fight was, it's not really about that. It's about where do you hold? How much esteem do you hold that title? What would you give up for that title?"

Israel Adesanya will face Marvin Vettori in a rematch instead of Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya's return fight at UFC 263 will be against Marvin Vettori in a rematch between the pair. Adesanya already holds a win over 'The Italian Dream' and will aim to do the double.

However, former champion Robert Whittaker is on a three-fight winning streak and should be next in line for a title shot.

'The Reaper' is on the back of a win over Kelvin Gastelum and is expected to face the winner of Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori II.

