How much is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight on PPV?

One of the most discussed events in recent boxing history, the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul bout, takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6, 2021.

The pay-per-view (PPV) cost of the event is $49.99 and can be purchased through Showtime or Fanmio. While Showtime is accessible for viewing solely in the United States and its territories, viewers from the rest of the world can purchase and watch the PPV through Fanmio.

The card consists of four fights:

Jared Hurd (24-1-0) vs. Luis Arias (18-2-1)

Chad Johnson (0-0-0) vs. Brian Maxwell (0-3-0

Badou Jack (22-3-4) vs. Dervin Colina (15-0-0)

Floyd Mayweather (50-0-0) vs. Logan Paul (0-1-0)

Former NFL star Chad 'OchoCinco' Johnson will make his boxing debut against Brian Maxwell in the night's second fight. While the first three fights are pro boxing bouts with betting odds, the headliner between Mayweather and Paul is an exhibition that will not affect either fighter's record.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul face off ahead of their highly anticipated bout

'Money' and 'The Maverick' came face-to-face ahead of their fight at Villa Casa Casuarina, popularly known as the Versace mansion. The media scrum hosted at the popular venue saw fans reminded about the towering height advantage Logan Paul has over Floyd Mayweather.

Regardless, 'Money' exuded nothing but cold confidence. He even followed Paul when the YouTuber seemed to walk away from the face-off a tad early.

The faceoff is over when Mayweather says it’s over 👀 @FloydMayweather wouldn’t let @LoganPaul take a step back or break eye contact during today’s stare down.



(🎥: @OmarESPN) pic.twitter.com/Pw76MYZMnq — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 3, 2021

Logan Paul seems to be taking his preparations rather seriously and is confident that he can use his size advantage to knock 'Money' out. Mayweather, on the other hand, will look to make a statement and earn another easy payday.

