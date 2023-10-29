How much did Francis Ngannou make in the UFC? How much more did he make against Tyson Fury? Pay checks compared

Francis Ngannou's remarkable journey began when he parted ways with the UFC, leading to a series of significant milestones, from securing a lucrative contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to fulfilling his dream of stepping into the boxing ring while amassing substantial earnings along the way.

After parting ways with the UFC in January this year, Francis Ngannou signed a lucrative contract with the PFL. However, a significant financial windfall for Ngannou came with his boxing bout against Tyson Fury.

Ahead of the fight, it was reported that both fighters were poised to make a substantial amount of money for this historic event. While Tyson Fury undeniably occupied the position of the primary attraction in this heavyweight clash, the presence of Francis Ngannou has garnered noteworthy media attention and keen interest, particularly in light of his official foray into the world of professional boxing.

Fury is expected to earn close to $50 million, a figure which was disclosed by his longtime friend and former opponent, Derek Chisora, in an interview with FightHub TV. It's important to note that this estimate doesn't account for potential earnings from pay-per-view buys, ticket sales, or sponsorships, meaning Fury's total income could be even higher.

In contrast, Ngannou is set to pocket approximately $10 million for his first professional boxing fight. This information came directly from Tyson Fury, who revealed Ngannou's significant fight purse in a recent interview. While there may be some room for embellishment in this figure, it is still likely to be in the same ballpark.

This milestone represents a remarkable achievement for Francis Ngannou, especially given his decision to part ways with the UFC due to unmet financial demands. According to a report by talkSPORT, Ngannou earned $600,000 for his heavyweight title unification bout against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, shedding light on the financial disparities he experienced in his previous organization.