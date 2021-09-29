How much did Logan Paul pay for the Cool Bus?

YouTuber Logan Paul's 'Cool Bus' is one of his most prized collections. As per the Geeks Community of Vocal and Autobizz, Paul's fully-customized school bus cost him a whopping $110,000.

Logan Paul announced the completion of his 'Cool Bus' on October 9, 2017. In an Instagram post, he detailed the abundant features inside one of his most passionate projects.

In the caption of the social media post, Paul wrote:

"IT'S FINISHED!!! Three months of customization and "The Cool Bus" is finally complete 😈 We turned a regular, boring school bus into the most ridiculously obnoxious and savage content machine in the United States. It's not a head turner - it's a god damn neck breaker... AND IT BANGS, @WestCoastCustoms y'all killed it 🔥🔥🔥

FEATURES: Smart glass (automatic window tint), 30 interior speakers, electric winch, color changing LED lights, toilet, microwave, kitchen, hammock on the inside, 50 inch flatscreen with Apple TV & wifi, two @Lovesac beanbags, air conditioning, an intercom system and a bunch of other dope stuff 😂🙌🏼(p.s. swipe over and check out the tires, always plug, Merch link in bio YEET)"

Logan Paul uploaded a video of the first time he laid eyes on a near-complete version of his 'Cool Bus.' The footage showed a few unique features of the bus - spikes on the wheels and an iron front. Everything was branded with Paul's 'Maverick' logo.

Check out Logan Paul's video below:

What is next for Logan Paul?

For a couple of years now, both Jake and Logan Paul have been dedicated to professional boxing. The elder Paul last fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an unscored eight-round exhibition boxing match.

Logan Paul was commended for his performance against one of the best boxers of all time.

While there has been no confirmation about who Logan Paul will fight next, several good options are available for him.

One fight both Paul brothers may be interested in is a bout against retired MMA legend Anderson Silva.

'The Spider' has competed in two professional boxing bouts in 2021. He defeated former world champion Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. in June and knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round on the undercard of Paul vs. Woodley.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh