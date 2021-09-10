How much money did Mike Tyson make against Evander Holyfield?

Mike Tyson reportedly made north of $30 million for his infamous 'Bite Fight' against former rival Evander Holyfield, according to legendary sportscaster Jim Gray's book.

In the book titled Talking to GOATs: The Moments You Remember and the Stories You Never Heard, Gray told a story about how Tyson went on a spending spree right after getting a check worth $30 million for his rematch with Holyfield.

According to Talking to GOATs (via cheatsheet.com), Tyson had just received the check from his promoter Don King and was about to leave in his brand new Lamborghini. However, the boxer reversed into a parking barrier and dented the rear fender of his luxury car. Believing that his Lambo was cursed, Tyson apparently gave the car away to a random security guard.

TBT Mike Tyson with that yellow Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/p2ZDaqM97C — RINGSIDE RUCKUS (@RINGSIDERUCKUS) January 23, 2014

But the spending didn't end there. Later that day, Tyson went to the Versace store at Caesar's Palace and burnt through $800,000. At this point, the boxer has already flushed away $1.15 million within 90 minutes. A worried King decided to take the check back from Tyson for safekeeping.

Holyfield vs Tyson II

MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Las Vegas, Nevada.

June 28, 1997. pic.twitter.com/zZHR4mhDJa — evan auerbach (@evboogie) June 28, 2021

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fought twice. 'The Real Deal' emerged victorious both times. The purses for their initial encounter haven't been disclosed.

How much will Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield make for a trilogy bout?

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield were in talks for a potential trilogy bout earlier this year. According to DAZN, a third installment of the legendary rivalry could potentially make a whopping $200 million payout.

Both men, of course, are far removed from their physical primes. Mike Tyson is 55-years-old while Evander Holyfield is 58. However, both competitors are still semi-active today.

Tyson last saw action against Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of a Triller fight card in November 2020. Meanwhile, Holyfield is gearing up for his in-ring comeback against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort this coming Saturday.

