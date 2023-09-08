How much will UFC 5 cost? Will the game be crossplay? New Damage System, Career Mode feat. Valentina Shevchenko, and other features detailed

The highly anticipated EA UFC 5 is the next installment in the UFC video game series developed and published by EA Sports. The company recently made an official announcement regarding the release of the game and dropped a visually stunning trailer for the same.

According to reports, the UFC 5 game will be available for purchase on October 27, with special access on October 24 for those opting for the Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be priced at $69.99 for the standard edition, while the Deluxe Edition will cost $100.

For fans choosing to preorder the game, the standard and deluxe editions will come with a handful of bonuses. For example, users will be able to pick Muhammad Ali as a playable character and Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as "alter ego" fighters.

With the EA UFC 5 game dropping in just a few weeks, many have wondered if the game will have crossplay or cross-platform progression. Unfortunately, the fifth installment in the UFC video game series will not have crossplay capability. This means that the game will not be compatible with older consoles like PS4 or Xbox ONE. The game will only be playable on the PS5 or Xbox X|S consoles.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, game developers addressed the crossplay unavailability and said:

"There will not be crossplay for online. With the focus on frostbite for UFC 5 and the additions and upgrades we’ve made with that technological leap, that was our development team’s main focus for the title."

UFC 5 price and features: Career mode upgrades, new damage system, in-game cinematics, and more

The EA UFC 5 game is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated video games of 2023. As mentioned, EA Sports recently revealed that the game will be released on October 27, and fans are eager to know more details about the MMA-based video game.

So far, a number of significant changes have been revealed, and perhaps more can be expected via OTA updates. Perhaps the most important overhaul is the introduction of the 'Frostbite' engine, which allows more responsive gameplay and a smoother, superior user experience.

The UFC 5 career mode has also been given an upgrade. In the new game, Valentina Shevchenko and Coach Davis will welcome the players to the UFC PI and guide them through their careers. Some other changes include all-new cinematics, locations, and upgraded training camps.

Some other new additions to the game include an all-new 'Real Impact System' featuring more than 64,000 possible combinations of bodily damage and a new 'Seamless Submission' system that will make grappling sequences much smoother. Additionally, new in-game cinematics will allow fans to experience a whole new level of authenticity and immersion.

