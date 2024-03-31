How much does Zhang Weili bench? Exploring UFC's first-ever Chinese champion's astonishing feat of strength

UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili has showcased top-tier strength for her weight class several times.

'Mangum' made her promotional debut in August 2018 with a unanimous decision win against Danielle Taylor at UFC 227, extending her professional MMA record to 17-1.

Throughout her UFC tenure, Weili has established an 8-2 promotional record, including wins against Jessica Andrade, Carla Esparza and Joanna Jedrzejczyk x2. Meanwhile, the biggest blemish for 'Magnum' has been back-to-back losses against Rose Namajunas in 2021, which she hasn't avenged.

There are many tools that Weili utilizes as a UFC women's strawweight champion, especially her world-class striking skills. One of the most important advantages she's showcased inside and outside the Octagon is her strength.

In late 2022, the first Chinese-born UFC champion was training at the APEX when she encountered former heavyweight king Francis Ngannou. Weili, who weighs in at 115 pounds for fights, picked up the 293-pound Ngannou clean off the ground and lifted him over her shoulder.

Watch Zhang Weili pick up Francis Ngannou with an impressive display of strength below:

Does Zhang Weili pack a punch on the bench press?

In August 2023, Zhang Weili trained at Bangtao Muay Thai in Thailand. The world-renowned gym shared a video on YouTube of Weili bench pressing what looks to be around 150 pounds, assuming the bar weighs at least 45 pounds.

'Magnum' secured several reps during the 140-150 pound set, potentially putting her max closer to 175. Nonetheless, Weili's ability to bench press more than her body weight is impressive, especially considering she fights at 115 pounds.

On April 13, Weili looks to defend her UFC women's strawweight title for the second time in her latest reign. To do so, the Chinese-born UFC champion must get through compatriot Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event of the highly-anticipated UFC 300.

Xiaonon went through a dip after suffering back-to-back losses against Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez. Nonetheless, she's bounced back by taking out Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade to secure a massive opportunity to dethrone Weili.

Watch Zhang bench press at Bangtao below: