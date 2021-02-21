How old is Alexey Oleynik, how long has be been fighting and how many fights does he have on his record?

Alexey Oleynik, nicknamed 'The Boa Constrictor', is a Ukranian-born Russian fighter currently competing in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

Born June 25, 1977, Alexey Oleinik is 43 years old. With Anderson Silva now retired and Yoel Romero no more in UFC, it makes Alexey Oleinik the oldest active fighter on UFC roster along with Marion Reneau.

Alexey Oleynik started his career in 1996 and has been fighting as a professional MMA fighter for 25 years.The combat sambo shared in an interview that he had originally come to MMA to prove to himself and to others that he was strong, but then loved it enough to begin doing it professionally.

The Russian fighter has been a veteran of M-1 Global, ProFC, and IAFC promotions before coming over to Bellator and UFC.

Alexey Oleynik debuted his MMA career against Alexandr Kruglenko at Minamoto Clan - Ukraine Open No Holds Barred Championship in November, 1996, which he won via submission by rear-naked choke. He has fought a total of 75 bouts in his career, winning 59, losing 15, and drawing 1.

Alexey Oleynik in UFC

Known for his skills on the mat, 'The Boa Constrictor' has won 46 out of the 59 victories of his career via submission. Alexey Oleynik is also the only fighter to have won fights in UFC using the Ezekiel choke. He has submitted Viktor Pesta at UFC Fight Night 103 and Junior Albini at UFC 224 using the Ezekiel choke in UFC, but has used it before in his MMA career as well.

From the bottom! Seriously that @OleynikUFC ground game is insane! 😱 pic.twitter.com/JEikeHVntx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 18, 2021

Alexey Oleynik most recently competed at UFC Vegas 19 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, headlined by Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Already coming off a loss to Derrick Lewis in his previous fight, Oleynik got finished yet again - this time by Chris Dakaus.