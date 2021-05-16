How old are Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko and where are they from?

Sisters Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko both compete in the flyweight division of the UFC.

Antonina, born November 20, 1984, and aged 36, is the elder sister, while Valentina, who was born March 7, 1988, and aged 33 years, is younger by three years and eight months.

Their mother is Elena Shevchenko, the president of Kyrgyzstan's national Muay Thai Association and a former Muay Thai champion. Their father is Anatoly Shevchenko, a veteran of the Cold War who served in the Pacific Fleet of the Soviet Navy.

Both the sisters were born in Frunze, the capital and largest city of Kyrgyzstan, now called Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan, also called Kirghizia, was still part of the USSR when Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko were born. As a result, their family had Soviet and later Kyrgyzstani citizenship.

Fight day ! 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻

All the support to my sister @AntoninaPantera !

She is ready, strong and focused !

Let’s go La Pantera !!! 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC262 Houston. Texas. May 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RCUC0fuo2i — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) May 15, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko began her kickboxing career around 2000 at the age of 12, when she knocked out a 22-year-old opponent. She earned the nickname 'Bullet' from their lifelong coach, Pavel Fedotov, because of her speed and agility inside the cage.

Later in 2007, Valentina and Antonina Shevchenko traveled to Peru with Fedotov and gained Peruvian citizenship a year later.

Valentina Shevchenko has occasionally described herself as 'Russian' in media interviews. She is fluent in Russian, English, and Spanish languages, and so is Antonina Shevchenko.

Antonina Shevchenko always has Valentina in her corner

The two sisters have always trained together since childhood. It was under the influence of Antonina and their mother that got Valentina into the sport in the first place. That has not changed now that they are in the UFC, where Valentina is the undisputed women's flyweight champion, and Antonina is ranked number twelve in the same division.

Mild-mannered and soft-spoken in general, Valentina Shevchenko can often be found in a fiery and passionate mode whenever she is cornering her sister.

Antonina Shevchenko competed at UFC 262 on Saturday, May 15, 2021, where she was once again cornered by Valentina.

However, 'La Pantera' could not bring the fight home and was submitted by Andrea Lee in the second round with a triangle armbar submission that looked visibly painful.

Andrea Lee herself snapped a three-fight skid with the win.