How did Rose Namajunas' fiance Pat Barry fare in the UFC? A look at the former fighter's MMA record

Both Rose Namajunas and her fiance Pat Barry have long been well-known personalities in the MMA community. While 'Thug' is a former UFC women's strawweight champion, Barry competed in the men's heavyweight division in the sports of MMA and kickboxing.

In regard to Barry's UFC career, he took part in 12 MMA bouts in the organization. All of his matchups were contested in the heavyweight division. 'HD' secured five victories and suffered seven defeats in the UFC.

Barry made his promotional debut by besting Dan Evensen via first-round TKO at UFC 92 in December 2008. He then suffered his first MMA defeat, losing to Tim Hague by first-round submission at UFC 98 in May 2009. That was followed by a second-round TKO victory over Antoni Hardonk at UFC 104 in October 2009 and a third-round submission loss against Mirko Cro Cop at UFC 115 in June 2010.

A return to the win column ensued as Pat Barry beat Joey Beltran by unanimous decision at UFC: Fight for the Troops 2 in January 2011. However, 'HD' then suffered consecutive defeats.

One was a first-round KO loss against Cheick Kongo at UFC Live: Kongo vs. Barry in June 2011, while the other loss came via second-round submission against Stefan Struve at UFC Live: Cruz vs. Johnson in October 2011. 'HD' won his next fight, picking up a first-round KO against Christian Morecraft at UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller in January 2012.

The striking savant was later beaten by Lavar Johnson via first-round TKO at UFC on Fox: Diaz vs. Miller in May 2012. Pat Barry got back to his winning ways by besting Shane Del Rosario by second-round KO at The Ultimate Fighter Season 16 Finale in December 2012. However, the following two matchups, his last fights in the UFC and in his MMA career, saw him face back-to-back defeats.

Barry was stopped by Shawn Jordan via first-round TKO at UFC 161 in June 2013. 'HD' then lost to Soa Palelei by first-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Bigfoot in December 2013. He hasn't competed in professional MMA since.

A closer look at Pat Barry's personal life and his relationship with partner Rose Namajunas

Pat Barry and Rose Namajunas are currently engaged. The American athletes have known one another for well over a decade. Back in 2005, Barry lost his home to Hurricane Katrina, following which he started training under the tutelage of kickboxing veteran and coach, Duke Roufus. 'HD' and Namajunas reportedly met in Roufus' gym and eventually started dating.

While Namajunas is still an active MMA fighter and a part of the UFC roster, Barry hasn't competed in a professional MMA bout since December 2013. Besides, 'HD's' last known professional kickboxing bout witnessed him defeat Demoreo Dennis by split decision in January 2015.

Moreover, the Pat Barry-Rose Namajunas relationship isn't limited to the personal dominion, as 'HD' has served as the UFC star's coach as well.

Rose Namajunas has competed in 17 professional MMA bouts thus far, boasting a record of 11 wins and six losses. Meanwhile, Pat Barry has fought in 15 professional MMA bouts, holding a record of eight victories and seven defeats, which includes his 5-7 UFC run. Presently, Barry continues working as 'Thug's' trainer.

An experienced wushu/kung fu, sanshou, kickboxing, and MMA practitioner, the 44-year-old Barry has lately been busy helping the 31-year-old 'Thug' prepare for her next octagon outing. The fight in question is Namajunas' much-awaited flyweight bout against the No. 8-ranked UFC women's flyweight contender Amanda Ribas that'll headline the UFC Fight Night card on March 23, 2024.