How to sign up for UFC 5 Beta? Everything you should know about the early access

UFC 5 is the next installment in the EA Sports UFC video game series. Fans have waited three years for news on the video game, and much has already been revealed. A teaser trailer was released back on August 23 at Gamescom 2023. However, full gameplay footage is yet to be seen.

A more in-depth trailer was released recently, unveiling legendary MMA heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko and heavyweight boxing greats Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson as bonus rewards for those who pre-ordered UFC 5. But what of the early access for the game's beta phase? How does one sign up?

Unfortunately, the UFC 5 Beta is now full and it is no longer possible to register for the opportunity, as per EA.com's announcement on the matter. The game is set to be released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, marking it as a next-generation console exclusive.

More information about the game, including actual gameplay footage, is expected to be unveiled at UFC 293, which is just hours away from starting. The main card will be headlined by UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya, who will serve as the cover star for the deluxe edition of UFC 5.

'The Last Stylebender' will defend his divisional title against outlandish trash-talker Sean Strickland, with whom he has had several verbal clashes, dating back to the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference, where Strickland famously took aim at the champion for his losses to Alex Pereira during their kickboxing days.

The standard edition of UFC 5 will feature featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko as joint cover stars.

As the UFC 5 deluxe edition cover star, will Israel Adesanya succumb to the UFC cover curse?

MMA is a sport rife with superstition. Among the most curious superstitions in the sport is the supposed UFC cover curse, which seemingly causes a fighter who appears on the cover of a UFC video game to lose their next bout. Thus far, Israel Adesanya has appeared on the cover of two UFC video games.

He didn't lose after starring on the front of UFC 4, but his cover mate Jorge Masvidal did. Now that he, alone is featured on the next game's deluxe edition cover, some fans wonder if Adesanya will finally succumb to the curse.