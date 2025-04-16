“How smooth he looks” - American MMA star Paul Felder wishes he could’ve had Jonathan Haggerty’s rhythmic offensive style

Jonathan Haggerty is the epitome of style inside the cage and between the ropes, and that free-flowing offense has hooked many a fight fan to his persona.

Ad

One such fan is retired MMA star Paul Felder.

The American star admitted that he's a big fan of Haggerty's. He revealed that he would've liked to have a similar offensive ideology to the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Felder said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wish I could be more like Haggerty and how smooth he looks, but I don’t have the flexibility; I just don’t have the same natural athleticism that that kid has. But I’m a lot more like Liam [Harrison] where it’s just (bangs his fists)."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most stylistically unique fighters in the stacked ONE Championship roster, who combines raw power with smooth elegance inside the ring.

That unique style saw Haggerty capture unprecedented success in the promotion as he captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai, bantamweight Muay Thai, and bantamweight kickboxing world titles.

Jonathan Haggerty initially ruled over the flyweight Muay Thai division but relinquished his throne to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

However, a couple of health scares prompted Haggerty to move up to the bantamweight class.

Ad

At a more natural weight of 145 lbs, Haggerty continued his reign of terror when he became a two-sport world champion in the division.

Although Haggerty lost his bantamweight Muay Thai strap to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, he still has a vise grip on the division's bantamweight strap.

'The General' is coming off a strong unanimous decision win over Chinese superstar Wei Rui to defend his kickboxing throne at ONE 171: Qatar in February at Lusail Sports Arena.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll be the one to stop Nabil Anane's rampage

Nabil Anane has rapidly climbed the bantamweight ranks without much opposition, but Jonathan Haggerty is determined to stop the 6-foot-4 terror's rampage.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said:

"I believe I'm the one to stop Nabil."

Anane, the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, is on a seven-fight winning streak that he capped off with a dominant unanimous decision win over Superlek at ONE 172 in March in Saitama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.