“So on point” - American MMA star Paul Felder can’t help but marvel at Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison’s fight styles

Fighters make styles almost synonymous to their names, and two prime examples are British superstars Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison.

Ad

Haggerty has a smooth and free-flowing style, while Harrison is a pure offensive brawler with terrifying power behind each strike.

Although they have vastly different offensive ideologies, Harrison and Haggerty have earned massive admiration from retired MMA star Paul Felder.

The former UFC veteran and current commentator couldn't help but gush over the British pair's terrifying in-ring arsenal during his interview with Inside Fighting.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Felder said:

"The technique on those guys is so on point, and it’s so different between the two of them. Like, Haggerty is just, he’s as smooth as you get. And Harrison, he’s just, he’s more like me."

Haggerty and Harrison represent two seminal generations in British Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Harrison is a proponent of the brutal, hard-hitting style of the late 90s and early 2000s fighters, who often utilize a marauding style to get the job done.

Ad

That raw power made Harrison an undeniable legend. He also captured 90 career wins and multiple world titles across his legendary career.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, used the older generation's love for raw power and infused it into his rhythmic offense between the ropes.

While Harrison has yet to capture ONE Championship gold, 'The General' filled his trophy cabinet with the ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai and bantamweight kickboxing world titles.

Haggerty has since relinquished his Muay Thai thrones but still holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, a strap he defended against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty expects to collide with former champs Petchtanong, Ilias Ennahachi

Jonathan Haggerty always knew he'd face the best fighters possible, and he expects that former world champions would soon make their bid for his throne.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion said he expects to face off against former world champions Petchtanong Petchfergus and Ilias Ennahachi later in his reign.

Ad

Haggerty said:

"You know what, it was meant to be out of Petchtanong or Ilias [Ennahachi] if I'm honest. Obviously, he missed weight and wasn't able to fight. So maybe they're going to have to fight again to see who's number one. But yeah, I'd like to fight Petchtanong too. All of them.”

Petchtanong is a former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, while Ennahachi previously held the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.