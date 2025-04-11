“That’s where I nerd out” - American MMA star Paul Felder has nothing but love for British legend Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison has such a fearsome reputation that even fighters from other disciplines have nothing but the highest form of respect for him.

Retired American MMA star Paul Felder declared he'll never try to get on Harrison's side or even take on the British legend inside the cage.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Felder said he'll often spend so much time watching Harrison's fighting and training clips and just geek out by himself.

"That dude is a - no! Don't put me in the ring with Liam Harrison. Let's find somebody way lower down [the order]. I love that guy. Yeah, I love that guy. I could watch, like that's where I nerd out. Like, I will be on an airplane watching YouTube videos of Liam Harrison and [Jonathan] Haggerty," Felder said.

Liam Harrison is one of the most influential fighters of all time and was one of the catalysts in Muay Thai's rapid rise in the Western world.

'Hitman' is a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and is coming off a short-lived retirement in his bid to extend his already indelible legacy.

The Leeds native initially retired from active competition in September 2024 when he lost to Thai icon Seksan at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado.

That retirement lasted mere months, and he's now back in the fold, preparing for his highly anticipated return at the same venue where he initially left the sport.

Harrison will take on Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Liam Harrison wants to test Soe Lin Oo's toughness in Denver

Soe Lin Oo is one of the toughest fighters on the planet, but Liam Harrison is ready to do the unthinkable when they square off in Denver in August.

Harrison wants to be the first fighter to knock out 'Man of Steel' when they trade limb and leather in ONE Championship's return to the United States.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said:

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It’s like a challenge to me. I don’t want to get in there and just try to win on points. I will go for it. So it’ll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it’ll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

