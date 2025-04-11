“It’s ridiculous mate!” - Liam Harrison says it’s impossible to predict Superbon’s inevitable title unification vs Masaaki Noiri

Liam Harrison was never shy about expressing his hottest takes, but the British legend has a poor track record of making bold predictions.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Harrison said he's confident in his pick for the inevitable world title unification match between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and interim world champion Masaaki Noiri.

Harrison, however, is also confident that his prediction will be proven wrong once the modern-day legends collide. Harrison said:

"Do you know what, I’ve stopped even calling fights anymore because I haven’t got one f***ing right for the last 10 years or something, it’s ridiculous mate! So, whatever I think, I’m just going to say the opposite of it from now on."

Much like any other fight fan, the multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will have his eyes set on the anticipated showcase between Superbon and Noiri.

There haven't been any official announcements on the impending fight, but the world title unification match between Superbon and Noiri already contains layers of drama.

Superbon initially captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title during reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov's lengthy sabbatical. The Thai megastar beat old rival Marat Grigorian for the strap in April 2024. He was then elevated to undisputed world champion status after Allazov announced his retirement in August of that year.

Superbon also took a shot at two-sport supremacy but lost to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170 in January this year.

Noiri, meanwhile, scored a stunning third-round TKO win over Tawanchai for the interim featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 172 this past March to set up his world title unification match against Superbon.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison ready to bring the fireworks in Denver matchup against Se Lin Oo

Liam Harrison may put his plans of watching Superbon's world title unification match against Masaaki Noiri on the shelf first.

The Leeds native comes out of his short-lived retirement to return to ONE Championship to face off against Burmese slugger in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at Ball Arena.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he's ready to put on an absolute belter against Soe in ONE Championship's return to the United States. He said:

"It’ll be a good fight. It’s like styles makes fight, and you know what you’re going to get from both of us. The guy’s an absolute f***ing rock, isn’t he? He’s made out of stone."

