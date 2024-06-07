How to watch ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video

The biggest martial arts spectacle of the year is finally here. The ultra-stacked ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video is expected to send the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a state of pandemonium this Friday, June 7, with massive bouts across multiple combat sports.

As always, ONE's martial arts spectacle will air live in US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The greatest athletes on the planet from the world's largest martial arts organization are more accessible than ever, as ONE Championship is available for over 190 countries (and counting).

Be part of the action live from the comfort of your own home via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device courtesy of ONE's digital platforms.

Here are the timeslots for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada:

7 June 8:00 PM EDT - New York

7 June 5:00 PM PDT - Los Angeles

7 June 8:00 PM EDT - Toronto

7 June 5:00 PM PDT - Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE 167 begins at 7 AM ICT (Indochina Time) on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship's digital platforms (watchonefc.com, ONE's YouTube, and ONE's Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE 167 in your country, make sure to visit watchonefc.com for your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE 167?

This gargantuan card has an insane amount of talent, so there are plenty of storylines to go around.

While the supposed Stamp Fairtex against Denice Zamboanga tiff will no longer push through due to the former's injury, the Tawanchai versus Jo Nattawut rematch is indeed a worthy main event.

Judging by how their first meeting went, plus with the featherweight Muay Thai gold on the line, this five-round Muay Thai war has epicness written all over it.

The penultimate match, meanwhile, will feature the highly-awaited return of Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon in a three-round kickboxing war against Denis Puric.

A lot of unpleasantries have been said in the build-up to this match, mostly from 'The Bosnian Menace's side. It's time to see who will walk the talk soon.

Then, there's the revenge of repeat angle between Mikey Musumeci and his tormentor Gabriel Sousa. Grappling savant Kade Ruotolo will also be making his highly-awaited MMA debut.

Young phenom Johan Ghazali will look to continue his ascent, while ONE debutants Masaaki Noiri and Adrian Lee want to leave a lasting first impression.

Here's the full line-up of matches for the can't-miss ONE 167 blockbuster: