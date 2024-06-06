ONE 167 preview and predictions: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs Denis Puric

Fireworks are expected when hard-hitting flyweights Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric finally take center stage in the co-main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on Prime Video.

Fans are certainly giddy with excitement for the return of 'The Iron Man.' After recuperating from a hand injury, the reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion will make his first appearance of 2024 this Friday, June 7, at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. This star-studded spectacle will air live at U.S. Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Rodtang, who is coming off a razor-close decision loss to fellow ONE champion Superlek last year, wants to return to his winning ways in his upcoming non-title kickboxing foray.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for the Thai megastar since he'll be taking on a determined adversary seeking to take away everything he's built.

Puric hasn't been shy about spewing venom Rodtang's way in the build-up to this striking-only war.

'The Bosnian Menace' is coming off back-to-back wins against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Jacob Smith. Now, he wants to add what would be the biggest feather in his cap in Rodtang.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team has shared their analysis on this high-stakes war. Check out their picks.

Mike Murillo

I’m excited to see this showdown go down at ONE 167 as it features two strikers who never fail to bring the thunder each time they compete.

And when you have those kinds of combatants going up against each other, the outcome could go easily either way.

But for this contest, I’m going for Rodtang to claim the victory by decision.

Being the younger fighter and still in his prime should work to his advantage over Puric, 39, who despite having the heart to compete may not have enough to keep in step with a fighter the caliber of ‘The Iron Man’ at this stage of his career.

I expect ‘The Bosnian Menace’ though to put up a strong opposition to Rodtang, especially in the early goings, but in the ends it’s the Thai superstar whose hand will be raised in victory.

Prediction: Rodtang via unanimous decision

Vince Richards

This fight will be an all-gas, no-breaks matchup. That is until Denis Puric eventually gasses out in the third.

It’s no secret that Puric had his difficulties maintaining his unrelenting pace into the final stretches, and I believe Rodtang will be the wiser of the two and exploit that glaring weakness.

As much as Rodtang is known for his marauding style, he can also be quite clinical if he chooses to be. Or he could just hunt Puric down into exhaustion and finish things off with a spectacular knockout.

No disrespect to Puric, but if he can’t solve his stamina issues then he’ll be at Rodtang’s mercy at ONE 167.

Prediction: Rodtang by KO

James De Rozario

Anyone who’s seen these two warriors fight knows that they’d leave no stone unturned in search of a knockout. However, I expect Denis Puric’s chin to withstand any menacing shots coming his way, and it's hard to see anyone putting Rodtang away.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ and the flyweight Muay Thai king check every box in terms of defense, and even in attack, they have long been conditioned to take one and reply with three.

As such, this will go the full distance. Rodtang needs some game time and a three-round scrap will be the best way for him to settle in with another potential barnburner fight on the way if he gets his hand raised.

For Puric, though knockouts have been a mainstay throughout his career, he typically does his best work over time – and he will be as game as ever to go shot for shot with Rodtang whether he’s on the front foot or in reverse.

That said, I see Rodtang’s output edging the Bosnian-Canadian veteran on two of the judges' scorecards.

Prediction: Rodtang via split decision