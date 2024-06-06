"What he told everyone is a lie" - Rodtang looking to make trash-talking Denis Puric eat his words at ONE 167

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will be facing perhaps his most vocal adversary yet, in the upset-seeking Denis Puric this coming Friday. The penultimate match of the talent-laden ONE 167 mega event will pit two of the hardest-hitting 135-pound strikers in the promotion in a three-round kickboxing slugfest.

This epic showdown, of course, was somehow made possible by Puric's relentless pursuit of arguably the most feared man in the division. 'The Bosnian Menace' has practically called out Rodtang every chance he could and eventually got his wish following a string of impressive wins.

Appearing in the event's press conference, 'The Iron Man' addressed Puric's brazen antics ahead of their high-stakes clash:

"Yes, I know that Denis has been calling me out many times and everybody has the right to call someone out, especially Denis. He's been making very good performances."

While Puric's courage is somewhat commendable, it's never wise to poke the bear. The 39-year-old veteran understands he's playing with fire by constantly taunting the Thai devastator.

By the look of it, Puric has awoken the beast. Rodtang furthered:

"But, this Saturday , you will see Denis, what he told everyone is a lie and I will beat him."

Watch the full ONE 167 press conference, below:

Rodtang vows to unleash hell against Denis Puric

While Rodtang is also known to play mind games with his opponents mid-fight, he's usually quite reserved before going into battle. The 26-year-old, after all, prefers to let his fists do most of the talking, and we know how loud those things are.

However, Rodtang uncharacteristically broke character and sent a chilling warning to Puric following his endless provocations:

"Let's see how it goes in the ring. I'm glad you think I'm no match for you. Thank you for calling me out. See you on June 7, when you will know what hell on earth is," the Thai told ONE.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness this grand spectacle free of charge.