"You will know what hell on Earth is" - Rodtang sends a chilling warning to brash ONE 167 opponent Denis Puric 

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has taken note of every provocation that Denis Puric has uttered ahead of their kickboxing slugfest at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. On June 7, live in US primetime, 'The Iron Man' promises to make 'The Bosnian Menace' eat his words at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Considering his status as a global superstar and the apex predator at 135 pounds, Rodtang is used to challengers calling him out left and right. Then again, Puric might have taken it too far when he questioned the Thai destroyer's fighting abilities and track record...

Speaking to ONE, Rodtang said he'll give his brazen foe a reality check in less than two weeks:

"Let's see how it goes in the ring. I'm glad you think I'm no match for you. Thank you for calling me out. See you on June 7, when you will know what hell on earth is."

Trending

Rodtang, of course, is known for making life miserable for his adversaries with his gut-wrenching power and god-like durability. The 26-year-old, though, mostly lets his actions do the talking.

By the looks of it, Puric has struck a nerve and he better be ready for the chaos that Rodtang will bring.

ONE 167 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Rodtang lauds Denis Puric for earning his shot against him

Truth be told, not many fighters have the gall to call out one of the most feared fighters in the world today, Rodtang.

Denis Puric, though, was persistent and eventually got his wish after paying his dues and scoring back-to-back impressive victories.

While 'The Iron Man' was quite peeved by 'The Bosnian Menace' petulance, he's certainly not the type to turn down a fight.

Rodtang told ONE:

"Puric built himself up to call me out. It's right to do that. He wants to fight with the best. I just waited for ONE's matchmakers to approve it because I'm ready to fight anyone."