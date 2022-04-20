To watch ONE Championship online, particularly its next event, ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, there are a few options for you to choose from.

The event will happen on April 22, 5:00 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The massive 15-fight card will showcase exciting bouts across different combat sports, namely MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

The spectacular card will feature two all-striking world championship bouts, a strawweight MMA title eliminator and a submission grappling match, just to name a few.

In the main event, dominant ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel will look to defend his title for a fourth time. By doing so, he will also put his 18-fight winning streak on the line. Across the cage from him will be German kickboxing challenger Arian 'Game Over' Sadikovic.

In the co-main event, history will be made as Filipina-American superstar Jackie Buntan faces 17-year-old prodigy Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell. This historic contest will be for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.

For options to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, check out the information below:

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic

ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, April 22. You can stream the entire show on watch.onefc.com.

Fans can also join ONE for the Watch Party to chat about the event live on Twitter Space.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s Facebook account, or ONE’s YouTube channel, beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Friday, 22 April.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT, per the ONE Championship website.

For more options to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic, click here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard