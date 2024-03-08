How to watch ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs Phetjeeja on Prime Video

ONE Championship is celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8 in style with a fitting tribute by presenting the purest form of martial arts.

Following the massive reception of the first-of-its-kind all-female card ONE: Empower back in 2021, the world’s largest martial arts organization has come up with another sure-fire hit, ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

Headlining this women-empowering spectacle is an atomweight kickboxing world title unification match between champion Janet Todd and interim ruler Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

This also marks the final time we’ll see Todd grace the ONE ring, after confirming that she’ll be hanging up her gloves regardless of the outcome of this battle.

Then again, ‘JT’ would love to go out on her own terms and get her hand raised before sailing into the sunset.

The spectacular Phetjeeja, however, has her sights set on becoming the undisputed queen of the atomweight kickboxing ranks and doesn't mind spoiling Todd's last dance.

In the co-main event, a pair of world-class strikers would show the true strength of motherhood, as ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look to defend her 26 pounds of gold against Spain’s Cristina Morales.

With that in mind, here’s how you can be a part of this all-female spectacle this coming Friday.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 20 in your local area

ONE Championship’s empowering all-female card is available to over 190 countries (and counting) and is easily accessible to every combat sports fan via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

This empowering event will air live on US Primetime for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada free of charge on International Women’s Day, March 8, from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

8 Mar 5:00 PM PST — Los Angeles

8 Mar 8:00 PM EST — New York

8 Mar 5:00 PM PST — Vancouver

8 Mar 8:00 PM EST — Toronto

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 20 begins at 9:00 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE 166: Qatar in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action as it happens.

ONE Fight Night 20 full card

(c) Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification)

(c) Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Cristina Morales (ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Jihin Radzuan vs. Chihiro Sawada (MMA – atomweight)

Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Martyna Kierczynska (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Lara Fernandez vs. Yu Yau Pui (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Victoria Souza vs. Noelle Grandjean (MMA – atomweight)

Mayssa Bastos vs. Kanae Yamada (submission grappling – atomweight)

Shir Cohen vs. Teodora Kirilova (Muay Thai – atomweight)