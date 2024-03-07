Win or lose, Janet Todd will leave her gloves inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 20 this coming Friday.

The atomweight kickboxing world champion confirmed her upcoming title unification bout with Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at Lumpinee Stadium will indeed be the final chapter of her illustrious fighting career.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of this all-female event, Todd expressed her gratitude to the world’s largest martial arts organization for serving as her second home for the last five years.

“I felt like ONE Championship has given me such a great opportunity to achieve something that I never thought I could achieve before and I've got to do so many things in such a short period of time and experience so much and meet so many lifelong friends, but I think I'm ready to move on to the next chapter after this fight.”

By the looks of it, ‘JT’ will be leaving the fight game with no regrets.

The Boxing Works superstar has reached the pinnacle of the women’s striking ranks in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, winning seven of her nine bouts under the ONE banner.

For sure, Janet Todd would love nothing else than to go out with a bang by getting her hand raised against Phetjeeja in her last hoorah.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Janet Todd proud to leave behind a legacy in male-dominated fields

Apart from trading strikes with some of the best female warriors on the planet, not many know that Janet Todd also has a flourishing career in another male-dominated domain.

The 38-year-old is also an accomplished aerospace engineer, a career she impressively juggled while maintaining her status as an all-time great professional fighter.

In the same interview with ONE, ‘JT’ talked about her status as a flagbearer for women’s empowerment.

“I’m honestly really honored to be able to headline this show. I’ve always been a proponent of women in engineering, and women in martial arts. I know it’s a male-dominated sport, but I feel like it’s starting to gain more popularity and I think the more you see women in these areas, the more women feel comfortable and more they feel like they can do this themselves.”