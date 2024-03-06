ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is used to breaking barriers on and off the circle.

Apart from being one of the most technically sound female strikers of all time, ‘JT’ has also been proudly carrying the flag for women in the field of aerospace engineering.

Given her success in both male-dominated domains, Todd revels at the opportunity to even playing field for both genders and empower women to continue reaching their goals no matter how insurmountable it may be at times.

The eloquent 38-year-old scholar and ONE athlete shared in an interview on FightWave:

“I’m honestly really honored to be able to headline this show. I’ve always been a proponent of women in engineering, and women in martial arts. I know it’s a male-dominated sport, but I feel like it’s starting to gain more popularity and I think the more you see women in these areas, the more women feel comfortable and more they feel like they can do this themselves.”

Janet Todd is truly a terrific role model for the new generation. The Boxing Works representative lives the best of both worlds and embraces the responsibilities that come with it.

Watch the full interview:

Janet Todd headlines ONE’s all-female card on International Women’s Day

Following the groundbreaking ONE: Empower event back in 2021, the home of martial arts is once again bringing another all-female spectacle this coming Friday, March 8.

It’s only fitting to have Janet Todd grace the main event of ONE Fight Night 20, as she tries to unify the atomweight kickboxing belts against the interim ruler Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Speaking to Combat Press, Todd emphasized the magnitude of this special card on International Women’s Day:

“I'm obviously a huge proponent of women, and engineering and martial arts, the two areas that I'm involved in, so it's amazing that ONE Championship can put a show like this together to really empower women and show what women are capable of.”

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America