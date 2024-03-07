ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues won’t be caught off guard by any surprises from Cristina Morales.

After all, the Brazilian mom-champ has been in there against elite competition under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The always entertaining Rodrigues will make her first appearance of 2024 in ONE’s special all-female card this International Women’s Month, ONE Fight Night 20.

The Phuket Fight Club standout will be defending her 26 pounds of gold against Morales, who is coming off a massive first-round knockout win over Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

In an interview with ONE, the 25-year-old champ confidently proclaimed victory against the red-hot Spanish contender.

“She's a striking girl, she has good combinations of punches and knees, which is how she managed to win her last fight. But, honestly, I've faced the best on the circuit in several different styles.”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has never backed down from any challenge, fighting world champions in her first three matches in ONE.

She outclassed fan favorites Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd while putting up a valiant effort against the bigger Smilla Sundell.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues grew as a fighter after setback over Smilla Sundell

At ONE Fight Night 14 last year, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues chased two-division supremacy by bravely going up a weight class to challenge the towering strawweight Muay Thai queen.

Despite a strong start, the Brazilian eventually succumbed to ‘The Hurricane’ in round 3. Now wiser and hungrier after that roadblock, Rodrigues talked about the biggest takeaway from her last match. She told ONE:

“What happened is that I let the adrenaline take over me. I’m always very nervous in all my fights. I still can’t quite control it. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it has happened a few times. The fight itself didn’t bother me, but I feel like I lost to myself.”

