Allycia Hellen Rodrigues calls for fights with ONE Championship elite: “Whoever they give, we’re going to fight”

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is ready to throw herself into the deep end of the water when she has wrapped up her next task under the ONE Championship banner.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion defends her crown against Cristina Morales in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20, set to go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, March 8.

The Brazilian athlete may have her eyes locked on attaining a victory over Morales, but she does prefer to plan ahead, too.

When asked about a potential rematch with Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell or a clash against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, the mum-champ told Sportskeeda MMA that she's open to facing either one next.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

“We can take anyone on. We can even take Smilla, who no one wants to fight. We know Phetjeeja is on a run of wins, too, and we would like that, too. We called for Stamp, but we don’t know if she wants to fight with us right now, but whoever they give, we’re going to fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

After taking a lengthy break to give birth to her son, Josue, and to focus on her only child’s upbringing, the Thailand-based star is ready to make the most of her time in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Fortaleza has spotted a 2-1 run with victories over two ONE world champions, Janet Todd and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' only loss came to ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in her last outing at ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says defeat to Sundell was her own undoing

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has only participated in world title fights in ONE Championship, and that says a lot about her skills and expertise to take on fighters at the top of the mountain.

However, defeats sometimes are unavoidable. And although she’s confident of returning to the drawing board against Morales this week, the mum-champ admits she still finds it hard to move on from her failed attempt at two-sport glory last year.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reflected on her loss in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“What happened is that I let the adrenaline take over me. I’m always very nervous in all my fights. I still can’t quite control it. It doesn’t happen all the time, but it has happened a few times. The fight itself didn’t bother me, but I feel like I lost to myself.”

Catch her back in action at ONE Fight Night 20. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.