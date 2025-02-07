How to watch ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video

ONE Championship's second Amazon event of 2025 is finally here, featuring 10 bouts of elite-level martial arts action across multiple disciplines.

Set to take place inside the hallowed grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai'. Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight 28: Prajanchai vs Barboza on Prime Video will air live in US Primetime on Feb. 7, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

ONE Fight Night 28 is accessible to over 190 countries (and counting) through the home of martial arts' immersive and interactive social and digital platforms.

Check out the timeslots for Prime Video subscribers in North America:

Feb 7 (Fri) 8:00 PM EST — New York

Feb 7 (Fri) 5:00 PM PST — Los Angeles

Feb 7 (Fri) 8:00 PM EST — Toronto

Over in Asia, the entire broadcast of ONE Fight Night 28 will air free via ONE Championship's digital platforms on Feb. 8 (Sat) at 9:00 AM GMT+8. The event will be available via watch.onefc.com and ONE's official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 28 in your country, follow this link for your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 28?

We'll see a legacy embellished or possibly the birth of a new superstar in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

Thai hero Prajanchai PK Saenchai will look to secure the 344th win of his legendary career in his strawweight Muay Thai world title defense against the upset-minded Ellis Badr Barboza.

The dangerous British challenger, however, will enter this showdown with nothing to lose and will look to capitalize on the biggest moment of his young career.

A familiar face will go to battle in a different terrain, as former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will make his promotional flyweight debut.

However, it won't be a walk in the park for the Thai icon since he'll duke it out with no.4 ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Meanwhile, exciting fighters Hiroyuki Tetsuka, Sean Climaco, Lito Adiwang, and Saemapetch Fairtex, among others, are all scheduled to go to war at ONE Fight Night 28.

