How to watch ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 01, 2025 04:37 GMT
ONE Fight Night 34 | Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Fight Night 34 | Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video is upon us, with a total of nine exhilarating bouts of pure mixed martial arts and Muay Thai action.

Aptly taking place in one of the most storied combat grounds in the world, Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 1, this martial arts spectacle is available in over 195 countries through ONE Championship's immersive social and digital channels.

This event is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada. Check out the timeslots in these areas:

Aug 1 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT — New York

Aug 1 (Fri) 6:00PM PDT — Los Angeles

Aug 1 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT — Toronto

Aug 1 (Fri) 6:00PM PDT — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the live broadcast begins on Saturday, August 2, at 9:00AM GMT+8. The full event will be available free via watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App.

A live stream will also be available on ONE Championship's official Facebook and YouTube channels.

To follow the full and updated information about ONE Fight Night 34 screening times in your area, follow this link to check your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 34?

Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel has exuded excellence in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he currently holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

A new heavy-hitting challenger from the United Kingdom has emerged as a threat to this throne in the form of George 'G-Unit' Jarvis.

Styles will clash on this one, as Eersel's astonishing brand of measured violence will go up against Jarvis's relentless, in-your-face approach. We'll find out soon who leaves Lumpinee as the undisputed king of the 170-pound Muay Thai division.

Elsewhere, new contenders could emerge in the featherweight and heavyweight MMA divisions. BJJ ace Garry Tonon will run it back with Dagestani destroyer Shamil Gasanov, while behemoths Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan are set to lock horns.

ONE Fight Night 34 will also feature the return of Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, along with appearances from fan-favorites Jeremy Pacatiw, Ellis Badr Barboza, and Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin, among others.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
