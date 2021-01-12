How to watch UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 where you live

UFC 257 will see Conor McGregor make a comeback to the octagon after announcing his retirement last summer. He will go up against Dustin Poirier, who is coming off a brilliant decision win over Dan Hooker last year.

In the co-main event, Michael Chandler will finally have his first UFC outing, facing the No. 6 ranked Lightweight Dan Hooker. Next, a women's Flyweight bout will see Joanne Calderwood take on Jessica Eye.

A contest of big hitters between Khalil Rountree Jr. and Marchin Prachino will take place where both of them will be eyeing to crack into the top 10 of the Light Heavyweight division.

Here is how you can stream UFC 257 from where you live and the start time of the show.

UFC is BACK on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi in 12 days!!!!! I'm PUMPED#InAbuDhabi @visitabudhabi pic.twitter.com/A0SssIDfHD — danawhite (@danawhite) January 4, 2021

UFC 257 in the USA

UFC 257 will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view in USA. The main card of the event, headlined by McGregor vs. Poirier and co-featured by Hooker vs. Chandler, will start from 10:00 PM ET. The preliminary card of UFC 257 will start streaming from 08:00 PM ET and the early prelims will start from 06:30 PM ET.

To stream the pay-per-view from USA, viewers will have to purchase ESPN subscription first, which is currently at $5.99 monthly and $59.99 yearly. The rates have gone up ahead of Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon after one year. it can also be bought as part of Disney's triple bundle subscription along with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month as of date.

UFC has also teamed up with Encore Live, an event production company, to air UFC 257 at drive-in theatres across the country.

UFC 257 in UK

UFC 257 will be streamed by BT Sport Box Office in UK. BT Sport is yet to reveal a price for the same, but the rate usually is £19.95 for pay-per-views. Existing BT Sport customers can purchase it from their TV box and can stream using the BT Player. Non-customers can also stream it by purchasing the £25 monthly pass for sports access.

The event will start with the early prelims in the UK at 11:30 PM and the main card will begin at 03:00 AM.

UFC 257 in India

UFC 257 will be aired on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and can be also streamed live via Sony LIV. The preliminary card will have to be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.

The preliminary card will start at 05:00 AM IST the next morning, January 24, and the main card will start from 08:30 AM.