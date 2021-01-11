UFC 257 start time: What time will the McGregor vs Poirier 2 main card start on January 23, 2020?

UFC 257 is nearly upon us. We are just 13 days away from 2021’s first UFC PPV and it promises to open the year with an absolutely packed card.

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are set to run back their 2014 encounter where the two fought at UFC 178. Conor McGregor came out on top in that fight knocking out ‘The Diamond’ in the first round in less than two minutes. However, both were fighting at featherweight at that tie. This bout, however, is scheduled to be fought at 155-pounds.

Dustin Poirier starts as a betting underdog at +215, a title which he has embraced. The Irishman McGregor though has predicted a win within the first 60 seconds of the fight.

Both fighters are currently ranked in the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings and the fight is thought to have major title ramifications.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s surprise retirement at UFC 254 has left a void at the top of the lightweight division. That position may very well be filled by one of these two fighters if they win.

With speculation about Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje soon, the winners of these two fights may very well square off later in the year to crown the new lightweight king of the UFC.

UFC 257 starting time in the US

Main Card: 10 PM ET

Advertisement

Preliminary Card: 8 PM ET

Early Prelims: 6 PM ET

UFC 257 starting time in India

Main Card: 8.30 AM IST

Preliminary Card: 6:30 AM IST

Early Prelims: 4:30 AM IST

What other fights are on offer at UFC 257?

Promotion newcomer Michael Chandler will be making his first octagon appearance as he will take on No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker in the co-main event of the evening.

Joanne Calderwood will take on Jessica Eye in a battle of the top ten ranked women’s flyweight bout.

Elsewhere on the card, Khalil Rountree Jr. will face Marchin Prachino in a battle of big hitters in the light heavyweight division. Both fighters will be looking to break into the top 10 of the 205-pound rankings with a win.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin Umar Nurmagomedov too will be making a UFC appearance as he is set to take on Sergey Morozov in a bantamweight bout.

In another interesting fight, veteran UFC middleweight Brad Tavares will face Antonio Carlos Junior in what promises to be a very technical fight.

These are just a few of the many great fights on offer at UFC 257. The MMA world will be hoping for an amazing main event full of brilliant back and forth action.