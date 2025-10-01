Hu Yong excited to 'test' his wrestling against Dagestani grappler Sanzhar Zakirov: "I'll put more pressure on him"

‘Wolf Warrior’ Hu Yong plans to flip the script on undefeated grappling specialist Sanzhar Zakirov, as the Chinese star reveals his intention to test his own wrestling credentials against one of the division's most suffocating ground fighters.The 29-year-old No.5-ranked contender locks horns with the Uzbek phenom at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3. He seeks a bounce-back victory against the No.4-ranked Zakirov's perfect 15-0 record and near-flawless grappling game in their flyweight MMA tussle.Hu Yong's strategy represents a bold approach to facing a Dagestani-style wrestler known ground game prowess. The Chinese martial artist, though, expressed confidence in his ability to pressure the undefeated prospect on the canvas.During his pre-fight interview with the ONE Championship, Hu Yong said:&quot;I want to test my wrestling and let him taste my heavy punches. I'll put more pressure on him.&quot;Rather than focusing purely on takedown defense and keeping the fight standing, the Fighting Bros Club representative wants to engage in wrestling exchanges while landing the heavy strikes that have put many opponents to sleep throughout his career.He has registered knockout and TKO victories over Eko Roni Saputra, former flyweight MMA king Geje Eustaquio, and Meng Ketuogesi inside the Circle. His finishing power remains his most dangerous weapon, even against opponents with elite grappling credentials. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanzhar Zakirov says that nothing Hu Yong brings surprises himIn a separate interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Sanzhar Zakirov boldly declared that he'd have the Chinese star's number wherever their match unfolds at ONE Fight Night 36.The undefeated Uzbekistani warrior, who's picked up three sensational wins this year, has done his homework on his upcoming opponent and remains totally unimpressed by what he's seen thus far.Zakirov said:&quot;I watched all his fights, he has nothing to surprise me with.&quot;North American fight fans can catch this flyweight MMA showdown and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card live in U.S. primetime, for free, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.