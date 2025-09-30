Hu Yong expects Sanzhar Zakirov to look for early takedowns: "I need to be ready to defend"

'Wolf Warrior' Hu Yong has left no stone unturned to prepare for the test that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 36 this Friday, October 3.The Chinese MMA star locks horns against undefeated Uzbekistan warrior Sanzhar Zakirov in a high-stakes flyweight MMA duel in Bangkok, Thailand.The No.5-ranked contender, who represents Fighting Bros Club, has done his homework on his opponent ahead of this showdown, and he expects the latter to immediately drag him into deep waters when the bell rings.While speaking with the ONE Championship in a pre-fight interview, the 29-year-old said:&quot;My opponent will definitely try to take me down. I need to be ready to defend those takedowns and then look for opportunities to finish him standing.&quot;Indeed, overcoming Zakirov's near-flawless ground game will be a difficult test. The Khaturaev Team affiliate has used his suffocating grappling to rack up a perfect 15-0 resume.However, per 'Wolf Warrior's analysis, the Chinese martial artist believes his striking arsenal could get the job done and earn him a bounce-back at ONE Fight Night 36.Hu Yong, after all, has put many opponents to sleep across his career. Inside the Circle alone, he has registered KOs and TKOs against Eko Roni Saputra, Geje Eustaquio, and Meng Ketuogesi.Could another highlight-reel finish arrive for 'Wolf Warrior,' or will the No.4-ranked Zakirov take his pristine slate to 16-0 when all is said and done this Friday? Let us know below! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHu Yong identifies Zakirov's biggest flawZakirov has shown barely any signs of weakness throughout his high-flying tenure in ONE Championship. Hu Yong begs to differ, though.The Chinese superstar is confident he has discovered something that the undefeated Uzbekistani lacks, and he plans to take advantage of it in this flyweight MMA joust.During the same interview with the promotion, Hu said:&quot;His exploitable weakness is a lack of significant power - he doesn't possess heavy punching force.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free, this Friday, October 3.