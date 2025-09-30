“I am better” - Sanzhar Zakirov says he’s the superior athlete ahead of Hu Yong showdown at ONE Fight Night 36

Number four-ranked flyweight MMA contender Sanzhar Zakirov of Uzbekistan confidently believes he is better than Hu Yong in all facets.‘Tornado’ will look to stretch his perfect 15-0 record at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video against ‘Wolf Warrior’ in a crucial three-round flyweight MMA contest on October 3 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Despite the Chinese warrior’s reputation as a fearsome knockout artist, Zakirov downplayed his opponent’s overall abilities, claiming it was dangerous but one-dimensional.The 22-year-old Uzbek said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;His punches [are] not bad, good takedown defense, but I am better both in striking and grappling.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZakirov’s supreme confidence is backed by solid proof, going 6-0 against top competition in the home of martial arts.The Khaturaev Team representative has systematically dismantled every opponent placed in front of him, using flashy striking techniques and overwhelming grappling to conquer all of his opponents thus far.Meanwhile, Hu Yong will be his toughest test to date, as the division’s mainstay has competed against the best, including a KO victory over former champion Geje Eustaquio.Sanzhar Zakirov shares the secret behind his rapid successSanzhar Zakirov's unprecedented rise wasn't just a product of sheer luck.'Tornado' simply loves to fight, and has put in countless times in the gym to finetune a craft he's so passionate about.The rising Uzbek star told ONE in the same interview:&quot;All my fights go smoothly, but I learn and grow from fight to fight. I just love to fight, if I had the chance, I would fight every month.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 airs live in U.S. primetime for Prime Video subscribers in North America at no additional fee.