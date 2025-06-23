Huge fan debate erupts over Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and co. facing BJJ black belt Mica Galvoa in fantasy match, courtesy of Craig Jones

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are widely considered the best grapplers that the 155-pound division has seen. But fans recently debated how well the pair would fare against BJJ black belt Mica Galvao, the world's best 170-pound grappler.

BJJ black belt Craig Jones, who has worked with Alexander Volkanovski in preparation for his bouts against Makhachev, recently posted a fantasy matchup between the Dagestanis and one of the brightest stars in BJJ right now.

The 21-year-old Galvao has been touted as having the potential to go down as the greatest BJJ athlete of all time. In 2024, he became the second BJJ athlete ever to win all four major tournaments in one season.

Jones' fantasy matchup between Galvao and five Dagestani MMA fighters included 'The Eagle', Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov and Magomed Ankalaev.

All five fighters either hold, or have competed for a world title, and aside from Ankalaev, are known for having elite grappling.

The Australian BJJ star asked fans if they believed Galvao could defeat all five MMA fighters in a quintet-style 5 vs. 1 matchup. His Instagram story was posted to X by @JiuJitsuOtter, who wrote:

"Could any of these guys hold their own vs. Mica if they grappled?"

Check out the post below:

Fans flooded the comment section, with one fan writing:

"Pure grappling? Nope. Mica sub inside 2 [minutes]"

Another fight turned the tables on the question, writing:

"Could Mica hold his own vs. any of them if they fought?"

While other fans were certain than Galvao would hold the edge:

"He beats them all in the same night twice over"

"Not even if they started from mount."

"Khabib and Islam would for sure. Depends on what "holding your own" means."

Screenshots of fan reactions to Craig Jones' post about Khabib Nurmagomedov and co. vs. Mica Galvao

Khabib Nurmagomedov issues touching words to Jon Jones after retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has shared a heartfelt message with Jon Jones following the American's decision to retire from MMA.

'Bones' is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all-time, with Nurmagomedov not far behind him on that list. In recognition of a truly special career, 'The Eagle' shared some words with the former two-division champion. He wrote on Instagram:

"My congratulations, legend. Even [though] we were not friends, but you are the best who ever do it in UFC history and you inspire millions of people around the world. You have nothing more to prove in this sport."

Screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Jon Jones

