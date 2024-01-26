“Huge incentive for him to be healthy” - Dricus du Plessis’ manager drops big update on potential UFC 300 headlining appearance for 'Stillknocks'

UFC 300 could feature Dricus du Plessis, according to his manager, Danny Rubenstein, who recently shared an update on his client's next fight.

The South African took on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297 earlier this month in Toronto, Canada, where du Plessis was crowned the new middleweight champion via split decision.

'Stillknocks' called out former champion Israel Adesanya during his post-fight interview, leading to speculation that the pair could clash at the much anticipated UFC 300.

Rubenstein recently appeared on The Anik & Florian Podcast, where he was asked about the possibility of du Plessis returning on April's pay-per-view card. He said this:

"As a champ [du Plessi] now gets pay-per-view points. And just the number 300 alone is going to add 250 or 300,000 buys, just the number. It doesn't matter who's on the card. So there's a huge incentive for him to be healthy and make a play to try and headline UFC 300. He wants to do it, we've had the talks. He wants to do it, it's just about making sure he's healthy. I think the belt, and retaining his championship is more important."

Michael Bisping breaks down BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300

BMF titleholder Justin Gaethje and former featherweight king Max Holloway are set to face off at the much anticipated UFC 300 card in April.

'The Highlight' won the title after knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, and will be hoping to defend his belt against 'Blessed' in what should be a thrilling striking display.

Gaethje was called out by Holloway towards the end of 2023 and the promotion granted the Hawaiian his wish, as the pair will now go head-to-head.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has shared his breakdown for the BMF title clash and believes that it will be a competitive fight, with both fighters presenting danger for the other.

In a recent YouTube video, Bisping said this:

"On paper, it's all leaning towards Justin Gaethje. But you can never count out Max Holloway... [Holloway] is not really a one hitter quitter. He's not knocking people out like Gaethje did against Dustin Poirier."

He continued:

"I'll say it like this, [Holloway] doesn't have the raw power that Justin Gaethje does. But he does probably have better speed, probably has better technique. But he is the lighter guy and he won't be as strong... I will say this, all credit to that man for stepping up and taking on this challenge."

