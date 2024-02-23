"Huge L" - Fans react as OF star says she'll dump Johnny Eblen if he loses after Bellator star drops $85k on her shopping spree

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen recently revealed that he spent around $85K on a shopping spree for his partner, a well-known Only**ns model. However, the model later indicated that she'd part ways with Eblen if he were to lose his next fight. Meanwhile, the MMA community soon weighed in on her comments.

The model in question is OF star Jessenia Rebecca. Eblen is believed to be in a relationship with Rebecca. Additionally, the Bellator athlete is set to defend his title at the highly-anticipated PFL vs. Bellator event.

During a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Eblen was asked how he feels about the upcoming fight. He answered by noting that he feels "pretty good." The middleweight star was then questioned if he and Rebecca, who was walking next to him, had done some shopping. Eblen replied in the affirmative and suggested that they'd done a "little bit" of shopping.

Besides, upon being questioned how much Eblen spent that day, Rebecca simply noted, "75,000," whereas Eblen corrected her by saying, "85." Furthermore, regarding whether his fight would end in a knockout victory, Eblen once again responded affirmatively and promised a KO.

Watch Johnny Eblen address the topic below:

In another video of Rebecca, which has garnered considerable attention online, she can be seen discussing Eblen's having spent $85,000 on her recent shopping spree. The model referred to their relationship as "fun" and "good," besides confirming the shopping spree worth "85,000 dollars."

When encouraged to open up about certain intimate details pertaining to their relationship, Rebecca refrained. Moreover, after being asked for her prediction for the middleweight star's upcoming fight, she asserted that 'The Human Cheat Code' is "going to kick a**."

The interviewer then questioned what she'd do if Eblen would lose his upcoming fight, to which she replied:

"Then I'm out."

Moreover, Rebecca reiterated it later in the interview, adding that she'd leave Eblen irrespective of the recent $85K shopping spree.

Check out Rebecca's comments below:

Expand Tweet

A number of MMA fans criticized Rebecca for her comments whilst also labeling Eblen a "simp." Some fans labeled Rebecca's assertions a publicity stunt, while others urged Eblen to leave her immediately. One X user lambasted Eblen and Rebecca, stating:

"Huge L from Eblen dating a r*n thru h*e. He doesn’t take many tho tbf"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of the fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen reacts to Jessenia Rebecca's remarks

Johnny Eblen's Bellator middleweight title reign has witnessed him notch a pair of successful title defenses. In late 2023, the PFL MMA organization acquired Bellator MMA.

Following that, it was revealed that Bellator middleweight kingpin Eblen will face PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay in a middleweight bout, which would co-headline the PFL vs. Bellator event on Feb. 24, 2024.

In an Instagram video re-posted on Jessenia Rebecca's official Instagram handle, another part of the model's interview showed her seemingly defending her remarks. Rebecca emphasized that the $85K Eblen spent on her shopping spree wasn't a big amount for him, insinuating that her potentially leaving him if he loses wouldn't be wrong. The model said:

"Not a lot for him ... He has to win."

Watch the video below:

'The Human Cheat Code' was subsequently added to the comments section of the aforementioned Instagram post. In a seemingly lighthearted take, the ambitious Eblen posted a meme of an individual pondering about something.

Check out a screenshot of Eblen's meme post in the comments section below:

Screenshot of Eblen's meme post