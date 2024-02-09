"I want a fat bank account" - Undefeated Bellator champion plans to test free agency in 2025

It appears as though a current undefeated Bellator champion is looking to cash in and test free agency in 2025.

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen is widely regarded as one of the top 185-pounders in MMA. He has gained plenty of recognition, especially with his unbeaten 14-0 MMA record and impressive performances against the likes of Gegard Mousasi, Anatoly Tokov, and Fabian Edwards.

While speaking to theScore, Eblen opened up about his current contract status with the PFL and noted that he intends to test the free agent market. He mentioned that he wants to secure the best possible deal for himself and believes that being able to negotiate with other promotions will allow him to do exactly that when his deal comes up at the end of 2025. He said:

"I want a fat bank account. I want a lot of zeros. I want to get taken care of so my kids are taken care of. I don't even have kids right now - I just have dogs - but my future kids are taken care of...I'm trying to build generational wealth and buy some homes and make some good investments."

'The Human Cheat Code' added that he wants to earn what he believes he is worth and mentioned that others should do the same. He said:

"I feel like if you want to get paid the most for your work, you definitely have to test free agency."

There is still plenty of time left on Eblen's current deal. It remains to be seen whether the PFL will offer a substantial pay increase should he continue retaining his title in order to avoid losing him in free agency.

Who is Johnny Eblen fighting on the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions event

Johnny Eblen is set to return to the cage at the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator: Champions vs. Champions event in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 24th, where he will take on Impa Kasanganay.

Kasanganay is the 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion after going through the regular season and defeating Josh Silveira via unanimous decision in the finals. He is currently riding a six-fight winning streak and will be moving back down to 185 pounds for the clash against Eblen.

