"No one cares. You suck" - Bellator champ continues firing shots at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' claims he was injured early into UFC 296 fight

UFC star Colby Covington has received heaps of criticism for his UFC 296 performance. One particular champion continues to condemn the American's skill set.

Not long after the lackluster final fight of 2023, 'Chaos' claimed to have suffered a broken foot in the first minute of the fight. The welterweight's statement came after telling Joe Rogan post-fight that he 'did not get a scratch' from the fight.

Amongst many criticizing the challenger, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen put the former interim champion on blast during UFC 296 fight week and doubled down on his comments in the aftermath of the bout. The two fighters were teammates in the past at the American Top Team.

After the news broke about 'Chaos' claiming to have broken his foot in the championship main event, the 32-year-old harshly commented that 'no one cares' and that the former wrestler 'sucks.'

Johnny Eblen's comments on Colby Covington claiming an injury [via @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Doubting the three-time title challenger since before the fight began, 'Pressure' previously called Covington a 'guy that has to pay women to be around him' after the pre-fight media day interview from 'Chaos.'

Though not one of Covington's most known rivals, the Bellator middleweight champion is a friend and former training partner of Jorge Masvidal. Covington and Masvidal just recently ended a lengthy back-and-forth lawsuit in November after an alleged public attack in March 2022.

What did Johnny Eblen say about Colby Covington?

Although Johnny Eblen remains one of the few names Colby Covington does not speak poorly of in media appearances, the Bellator champion has made his thoughts on the latter very public.

The 32-year-old continues to claim that he 'hates' Covington and uses social media to discredit the former title challenger often. In his most recent appearance on The MMA Hour, He said his former teammate is 'not a great person' and 'never felt like a teammate.' He said:

"Colby just sucks, man. I just don't like him. He's not a great person. I've been around him a few times in the gym [and] he's just an odd guy. I'm not Team Colby whatsoever. I'm against him and I'm Team ATT... I've trained with him a few times way back in the day and [he] just didn't feel like a teammate."

Expand Tweet

Following up on the bold statements on the outspoken UFC personality, it was unsurprising to see 'Pressure' critical of Covington's UFC 296 loss.